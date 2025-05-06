UNSC condemns Pahalgam terror attack, members reject Pak’s ‘false flag’ theory

The role of Pakistani state actors came under scrutiny at the United Nations as the Security Council of the world body strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

In a press statement after its closed-door meeting last night, the 15-member UNSC reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The UNSC meet was held following a request from Pakistan amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions following the April 22 terror attack in which at least 26 tourists were gunned down. The UNSC did not adopt a formal resolution.

It is learnt that some UNSC members raised tough questions for Pakistan at the informal session. The members refused to accept the “false flag” narrative promoted by the Pakistani side and asked whether the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a proscribed terror outfit with deep ties to Pakistan, was likely to be involved in the terror attack.

Concern was also expressed by some members over Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric, which have contributed to the escalation in tensions in the region.

The UNSC statement said the members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of India and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.