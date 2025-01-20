Unlike 2017, top stars, tech tycoons and politicians line up for Donald Trump’s historic inauguration

As millions all over the world anxiously wait for Donald Trump’s second inaugural address late Monday evening, India time, after he is sworn into office for another presidential term, several foreign leaders, tech billionaires and top celebrities have started arriving in the US capital to attend the ceremony that will take place inside the Capitol Rotunda.

As people queue up for the ceremony, Politico revealed that seven Democrats, who had boycotted Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, are also going this time.

Breaking tradition, several foreign leaders will also be attending the high-profile ceremony.

“Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump,” stated the Italian Government Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei, who has already addressed a couple of events – including at the Milken Centre in Washington DC on Sunday – has called the inauguration of President Trump as a milestone event in “global crusade for freedom” and the “clearest evidence that a new era has begun”.

Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieck have also been invited.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who may not be able to make it for the inauguration stated over the weekend that “everything will change” after Trump takes office.

“A different day will dawn over the Western world; four bitter, difficult, painful years, punctuated by failures, will come to an end: democratic governance,” Orban said on Friday in a radio programme.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will be representing India at the swearing-in ceremony and will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on the occasion.

According to the New York Times, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, three of the world’s wealthiest men, are expected to be among the major tech executives who would sit in a “position of honour on the dais” at Trump’s inauguration, possibly along with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.

Regular attendees would include President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, former President George W Bush and Laura Bush, and former President Barack Obama.

While Team Trump had struggled to invite big celebs and performers in 2017, top stars are slated to perform at the inauguration ball this time.

It includes Grammy-winner Nelly, Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Christopher Macchio and many more big names.