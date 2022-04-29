UN Coordinator to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol

Osnat Lubrani, UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, has said she is heading to Zaporizhzhia city in southern Ukraine to prepare for evacuation from Mariupol.

“The (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Ukraine to meet (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky. At his request, I am going to Zaporizhzhia to prepare for a hopeful evacuation from Mariupol,” tweeted Lubrani on Thursday.

The UN is fully mobilised to help save Ukrainian lives and to assist those in need, she added.

Guterres arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to talk with Zelensky, after visiting Moscow on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.