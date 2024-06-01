UN chief highlights achievements of Iraq assistance mission

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the achievements of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) after the Security Council decided to renew its mandate for the last time.

The Secretary-General has taken note of Friday’s Security Council decision to extend UNAMI’s mandate for a final 19-month period until December 31, 2025, said his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres notes UNAMI’s significant achievements since 2003, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the request of the Security Council, UNAMI has assisted Iraq in advancing inclusive political dialogue, holding elections, promoting accountability and the protection of human rights, coordinating the safe return and reintegration of internally displaced persons, and supporting minority communities, among other key tasks, the Spokesman added.

The Secretary-General and UNAMI remain fully committed to effectively implementing the residual UNAMI tasks as mandated by the Security Council and to preparing a transition and liquidation plan to ensure a gradual, orderly and responsible drawdown of the mission, said the Spokesman.

The United Nations remains strongly committed to supporting Iraq in its aspirations for a peaceful and secure future, Dujarric added.