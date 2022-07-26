UN chief appoints Li Junhua of China as next Under-Secretary General for Economic, Social Affairs

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Li Junhua of China as the next Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

The new Under-Secretary-General was appointed on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li, who is currently Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of China to Italy and San Marino, will succeed Liu Zhenmin of China, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his commitment and dedicated service to the world body, according to a statement issued by the Secretary-General’s office.

Born in 1962, Li began his career at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1985, and has served in various capacities, including as the Chinese ambassador to Myanmar, and as Director General of the Department of International Organisations and Conferences, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has a master’s degree in international public policy obtained from the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University, the statement said.