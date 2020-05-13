UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns attack on hospital in Afghanistan capital

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a hospital in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, which killed and wounded dozens of people.
According to a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, “He reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and that hospitals, medical facilities and personnel have special protection under international humanitarian law. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable”.
The secretary-general is also following with concern the escalation of violence in the country, including the attacks that have claimed scores of lives in Balkh, Khost, and Nangarhar provinces, according to the media reports.
No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.
This was the third consecutive day of blast rocking the Afghan capital.
On Monday, four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that left four civilians injured.
Terrorists have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday’s four consecutive explosions appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.
The explosions come as authorities are trying to impose a lockdown in the capital to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.
In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.
There are still 13,000 US troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.