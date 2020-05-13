UN chief Antonio Guterres condemns attack on hospital in Afghanistan capital

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on a hospital in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, which killed and wounded dozens of people.

According to a statement issued by Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, “He reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and that hospitals, medical facilities and personnel have special protection under international humanitarian law. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable”.

The secretary-general is also following with concern the escalation of violence in the country, including the attacks that have claimed scores of lives in Balkh, Khost, and Nangarhar provinces, according to the media reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.