21000 Russian soldiers might have been dead amongst Ukraine conflict

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian disaster with over 5 million people fleeing the country apart from civilian deaths and military casualties for both Ukraine and Russia. Devastating pictures of destruction and death have come out of Ukraine due to the war.

Russia has claimed victory in the battle for the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol but not much is known about Russian causalities in the war that began in the last week of February. There have been reports of Russia imposing an extra level of secrecy about its war losses. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine on Friday gave figures about the scale of losses suffered by Russia in the course of what Moscow calls “military action” in Ukraine.

According to MFA-Ukraine, the Russian military might have lost as many as 21,200 soldiers.

In terms of military equipment, the Russian losses seem heavy too. MFA-Ukraine said Russia has lost 2,162 armoured personnel vehicles, 176 aircraft, 153 helicopters, 838 tanks, and 1,523 other vehicles.

The Russian losses include UAVs, Short-Range Ballistic missiles (SRBM) systems, and several boats and the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Moskva.