Ukraine says US resumes military aid to Kyiv

US military aid to Ukraine has been restored, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Wednesday.

The agency cited Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s office and a member of the delegation to talks with the United States held in Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah. Palisa also noted that the agreements reached during the negotiations “are beginning to be implemented.”

Meanwhile, the local Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported that the United States has also lifted its pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, citing US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

On Tuesday, the US and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Saudi Arabia. After the meeting, they issued a joint statement announcing that the United States would resume security assistance to Ukraine and restore intelligence sharing.

The United States suspended its military aid for Ukraine earlier this month after a rare shouting match at the White House between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in late February.

The high-stakes meeting held Tuesday between senior US and Ukrainian officials resulted in Kyiv okaying a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire plan and Washington consenting to lift its pause on military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting, which had been supposed to be short, started at midday Tuesday and stretched some eight hours into the evening before the two sides issued a joint statement that they agreed to “conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.”

While expectations had remained low for tangible outcomes from the meeting, the final joint statement revealed a sharp diplomatic shift of both sides almost two weeks after a rare row between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.