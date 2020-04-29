Ukraine have started to ease lockdown restrictions enacted since March 12 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the authorities on Tuesday.

Government officials in Chernivtsy, a city 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of Kyiv, allowed food markets to reopen while requiring customers to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that similar gradual measures may be taken throughout the country.

In Kyiv, authorities plan to lift some of the restrictions on May 12 to allow beauty parlors, shops and parks to reopen if there isn’t a spike of new infections.

The country has reported 9,410 coronavirus cases and 239 deaths.

In February, dozens of protesters in a Ukrainian town attacked buses carrying evacuees from the coronavirus-hit China.

