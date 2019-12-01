UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed on Saturday to review Britain’s sentencing system after a convicted terrorist released early from prison was suspected of stabbing two people to death in an attack around London Bridge.

After a deadly terror attack, police shot and killed Usman Khan that shook people.

Video footage of the confrontation showed Khan, 28, being challenged by a man, reportedly a Polish chef, wielding the tusk — believed to have been taken from a nearby historic hall — and sprayed with the extinguisher.

He had been conditionally released from jail last December after serving less than half of a 16-year prison sentence for terrorism and was wearing a suspected fake explosive device.

Johnson visited the site and said, “It does not make sense for us as a society to be putting people who have been convicted of terrorist offences… out on early release”.

“We argue that people should serve the tariff, serve the term, of which they are sentenced,” PM Johnson added

As the attack moved to London Bridge, a throng of people could be seen in videos grappling with Khan on a pedestrian walkway.

They reportedly included a convicted killer on day-release from prison and other ex-offenders also attending the criminology event.

On Saturday, ISIS claimed the responsibility for the terror attack that left two people dead and several injured on Friday.

Usman Khan was living in Staffordshire, the UK, was jailed in 2012 for being involved in a conspiracy to bomb the London Stock Exchange and establish a terror training camp in Pakistan.

In 2008, Khan’s home in Stoke-on-Trent was raided as part of a counter-terrorism investigation.

The incident evoked memories of the 2017 terror attack on the same bridge when a van was deliberately driven ploughing the pedestrians before its three occupants ran to the nearby Borough Market area and began stabbing people in and around restaurants and pubs, leaving eight people dead and 48 injured.

The incident in London came less than two weeks before a general election at which Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to win a majority to enable him to take Britain out of the European Union.

(With inputs from agency)