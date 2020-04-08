UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spending a second night in intensive care battling the coronavirus which has infected more than 55,000 across the country and killed nearly 6,200.

On Wednesday, the Sun taboid reported, “He stayed at work for you… now pray at home for him”.

“Boris ‘will pull through”, it further added.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that he was “confident he’ll pull through, because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter and he’ll be back, leading us through this crisis in short order”.

On Tuesday evening, the prime minister’s spokesman said his “condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring.”

He earlier said the 55-year-old Conservative leader was receiving “standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance” and had not required a ventilator.

Earlier, it was reported that the UK Prime Minister had been moved to the ICU at the St Thomas’ Hospital in London after his Coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, raising concerns over his health, with world leaders including US President Donald Trump wishing him a speedy recovery.

Boris Johnson was on Sunday hospitalised for tests 10 days after he was confirmed positive for the Coronavirus infection.

Johnson, 55, had on March 27 disclosed that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, but added that he will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

Boris Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said she has been ill with symptoms for a week but was now recovering.

For many people, it brought home the seriousness of the disease that has so far seen 6,159 deaths in Britain, with a record 786 more reported in a daily update on Tuesday.