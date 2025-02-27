UK launches visa fraud awareness campaign for Indian citizens

The UK government on Thursday launched the ‘Visa Fraud Ton Bacho’ campaign to help protect Indian citizens from the physical, financial, and emotional risks of visa fraud and irregular migration.

The campaign includes a new dedicated WhatsApp support line (+91 70652 51380) in English and Punjabi, helping to identify common visa scam tactics and providing access to official guidance for those seeking legal routes to travel to the UK.

Advertisement

The campaign was launched at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar in the presence of LPU Chancellor and Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Advertisement

Alongside the WhatsApp line, the campaign will highlight the warning signs of visa scams. People will be advised to look out for common spurious claims such as the promise of jobs in the UK, no requirement for English-language tests (IELTS), and exorbitant fees.

Visa fraud leads to unacceptable and unnecessary levels of debt and puts people at risk of physical harm and exploitation. A person found committing visa fraud could receive a 10-year ban on travel to the UK.

Under the Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, the UK and India have a shared commitment to tackling irregular migration. The campaign represents a further element of joint efforts to step up the fight against irregular migration and visa fraud.

British Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott, said, “The opportunity to visit, study, and work in the UK has never been greater and Indian nationals continue to receive the largest share of UK visit and work visas.

“However, young people’s dreams are being exploited, and too many are becoming victims of visa fraud. That’s why we are launching the Visa Fraud Ton Bacho campaign. The campaign seeks to raise awareness of the risks and help people to check the facts on safe and legal routes to the UK.”