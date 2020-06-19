The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Friday accused Russia and other countries of trying to “exploit” the coronavirus pandemic.

Raab further said that their actions have not had a significant impact, but the UK is ensuring it has the “resilience” to prevent them from taking advantage.

“I certainly think that coronavirus and the challenges that it has created has created an opportunity, or a perceived opportunity, for various different state and non-state actors,” he added.

Raab has also said the government wants to “open up” the UK when it “safely and responsibly” can.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to raise the coronavirus quarantine with the French president during bilateral talks on Thursday.

The minister also pointed to China’s bid to enforce its national security law on a former British colony.

“I think we’ve seen it in relation to Hong Kong,” he said.

Last month, Raab defended the easing of lockdown measures in England despite the thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day and also several scientists speaking out against the move.

The security law has faced criticism from western countries, especially the United States and Britain. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had described China’s announcement to tighten its control over Hong Kong as unilateral, arbitrary and disastrous, saying the former British colony no longer qualifies to be considered as autonomous under mainland China.

Meanwhile the United Kingdom which views the law as a breach of the handover deal and in response has said it will look into extending the immigration rights of those with British National (Overseas) passport status, including a possible “path to citizenship”.