As the second COVID-19 wave ravaged Uganda, the country held a national prayer session over the Covid-19 pandemic as the country is combating a surge of new cases and deaths amid a second wave across the country.

The session was attended by President Yoweri Museveni, the Vice President, Prime Minister, other officials, and religious leaders under social distancing guidelines.

The proper social distancing guidelines were maintained while holding the fourth national interdenominational prayer session and intercession.

It is to be noted that a national lockdown was called by the President of the country last week for 42 days to combat the spread of the virus.

“I call upon all of you to pray for our health experts and for the different families that have been affected,” Musevani said.

Uganda recorded 1,025 new confirmed cases of Covid, bringing the national tally to 76,562. And the country has a total death toll of 334.