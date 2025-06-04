Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena expels Sudhakar Badgujar who met CM Devendra Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader and metropolitan mayor Sudhakar Badgujar from the Nashik district, who met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a couple of days ago in Nashik, was expelled from his party on Wednesday, for supposedly “making anti-party statements”.

According to sources, the decision was taken by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Badgujar had stated that around 12 people in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, including Badgujar himself, were “unhappy” due to organisational changes in the party.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Badgujar had said, “Yes, I am unhappy with the party, but it is not just me. Around 10 to 12 people like us are currently expressing their dissatisfaction. Our dissatisfaction is not personal, but due to the changes in the party organisation. When the changes were made in the party organisation, we were not taken into confidence. That is why there is this dissatisfaction”.

Since the role of the metropolitan mayor is important in the distribution of candidates during municipal elections, it has been speculated that if another Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena leader Vilas Shinde joins the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the possibility of some former corporators leaving the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena along with him cannot be ruled out. If such a development takes place, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena may suffer a big blow just before the municipal elections are held in Maharashtra.

However, it is learnt that Vilas Shinde continues to be part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, even after Badgujar’s expulsion.

Speaking to media persons after his expulsion on Wednesday, Sudhakar Badgujar said, “Expressing displeasure in the party is not a crime. I will respond to the action taken by the party at the right time. Today, the party had organised a press conference but I did not attend it, because I was out of Nashik. I had informed the district president about it, but if action has been taken against me because I met Chief Minister Fadnavis, then it is wrong”.

“It is the party’s decision to expel or keep someone in the party. I do not want to say anything about it right now. I will give my reaction at the right time. I will tell you what my next role will be when the time comes. I had expressed my displeasure about my role in the party, but if expressing displeasure is a crime, then it is not right. If the party chief had given me an opportunity, I would have met him, but now there is no question of meeting the party chief. The party made the decision. I will not name the others in the party who are unhappy,” Badgujar said after he was expelled from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray, saying, “Uddhav Thackeray has always indulged in the politics of revenge. We have seen it for a long time. What’s wrong if Sudhakar Badgujar met Chief Minister Fadnavis? After all, Uddhav himself meets Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Because of Uddhav Thackeray’s attitude, many Shiv Sena members supported Eknath Shinde. Raj Thackeray knows the nature of Uddhav Thackeray. It is a fact that Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena because of Uddhav. However, even if both of them come together, there will be no impact on the Mahayuti government”.