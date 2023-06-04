UAE envoy says UN to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation

United Arab Emirates’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lana Nusseibeh said that they will hold a comprehensive meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on June 21, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. She stated that the cooperation of the Security Council members on Afghanistan should be maintained.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh and President of the Security Council said, “We will hold a comprehensive meeting on Afghanistan’s situation on June 21,” Khaama Press reported. Nusseibeh further said, “Our focus will be concentrated on Afghanistan’s situation, women’s rights in particular, over which all the members of the Security Council have agreed.” On Thursday, UAE envoy Lana Nusseibeh said that the UN Security Council will continue working on the issues of Afghanistan and the rights of women in particular, Khaama Press reported.

UAE Ambassador Fraidoon Oglu said that the UN Special Coordinator for Afghanistan Affairs will provide a comprehensive report regarding the situation of Afghanistan to the Security Council in November this year. Notably, the United Arab Emirates has assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for a month.

Several US Senators proposed a bill to sanction the Taliban in response to human rights violations in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing Fox News report.

Ever since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the group has systematically repressed women, youth and minority groups, the report said. Thousands of women have stayed at home since colleges and schools stopped accepting female students, and there are restrictions on the work that women and girls can do in local and international NGOs.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has said that on the one hand, the Taliban continues to beg for recognition and foreign help, while on the other, they escalate repression of Afghan women and girls, Khaama Press reported.

Taking to Twitter, the associate women’s rights director at Human Rights Watch wrote, “that the Taliban are reluctant for meaningful talks.”

Barr stated on Twitter that she does not believe the meeting indicates the Taliban’s willingness to engage with the international community, Khaama Press reported. She believes this topic has only been highlighted primarily during a meeting between a senior Qatari official and Hebatullah Akhundzada, whatsoever.

Previously, the Taliban spokesperson stated that Mullah Hassan Akhund had asked Qatari authorities to play a significant role in developing confidence between Afghanistan and the international community at a meeting with his Qatari counterpart, as per the Afghan news agency. Despite Qatar’s ties with the Taliban, Doha has criticised the Taliban’s gender policies targeting women.