Two feared dead in plane crash in Malawi

Two people are feared dead in a plane accident in Malawi involving a small aircraft of C210 type, which crashed into Lake Malawi in Nkhotakota district, about 200 km northeast of the capital, Lilongwe, with one crew member and two passengers on board, authorities have confirmed.

Malawian government’s chief spokesperson, Moses Kunkuyu, confirmed the accident in a statement Tuesday evening, saying one of the passengers, a female Dutch, survived with minor injuries after she was rescued by local fishermen in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The survivor is being treated at a hospital in the district.

Advertisement

Kunkuyu, who is also the minister of information and digitalisation, added that the aircraft “has been sighted under water surface and rescue efforts are underway to pull the aircraft ashore.”

According to the minister, the aircraft, which belonged to Nyasa Express company, was flying from Nkhotakota to Liwonde, a township located 235 km south of Lilongwe.