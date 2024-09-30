Two dead, three injured in Afghanistan road accident

At least two persons were confirmed dead and three others injured due to a road accident in eastern Afghanistan’s Khost province, local police said.

The accident occurred when two passenger vehicles collided on the outskirts of the province’s Nadir Shah Kot district, along the highway linking the capital Kabul with eastern provinces, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ahrar told Xinhua news agency.

Road accidents are prevalent in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, challenging terrains, overloading, overtaking, and speeding.

Some 2,000 people lost their lives and about 6,000 others were injured in 4,270 road accidents in Afghanistan over the past year, official data showed.