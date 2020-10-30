After outrage on the social media over tweet on France violence glorifying the act, Twitter has removed former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s tweet, for violating its rules.

Condemning the act, Cedric O France’s Secretary for Digital Sector had urged Twitter to suspend the account of the former Malaysian prime minister.

“If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder,” he said in a tweet.

“I just spoke with the Managing Director of Twitter France. The account of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad must be immediately suspended. If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder,” Cedric O tweeted.

In a series of 13 tweets, Mahathir Mohamad posting from his personal Twitter handle lashed out at Macron for not being “civilised” and for being “very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the school teacher”.

French President Emmanuel Macron had criticized radical Islam after a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old for showing cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed in class.

Firstly, the tweet was labeled with a disclaimer stating that the posting violated its rules but was being left up because it was in public interest

Another attack was witnessed on Thursday where a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France’s southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation on terrorism grounds.