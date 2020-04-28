Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday declared three days of lockdown in 31 provinces starting from May 1 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

After attending a video cabinet meeting from Istanbul, Erdogan said weekend curfews would continue until the end of Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim feast marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in late May, according to the report.

The Turkish leader also noted the government has been preparing a comprehensive program aimed at bringing life back to normal in the country, and its details would be shared with the public soon.

Turkey’s first lockdown was imposed at the weekend on April 11-12, followed by the second on April 18-19, and lastly, four days of curfew on April 23-26.

Earler, Turkey has replaced Iran as the hardest-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East as the number of confirmed reached its peak.

The country has so far recorded 112,261 coronavirus cases and 2,900 deaths, according to the latest figures of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, globally, 3,062,054 people have been infected by corona and 211,433 people have died from the disease so far.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic – Italy, Spain, Germany, the US, China, New Zealand, Norway, Germany, etc – have either ended or will soon end their stringent lockdowns.