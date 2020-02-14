During his two-day official visit to Pakistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday addressed a joint session of the Parliament for a record fourth time.

Addressing to the Parliament, President Trump said, “Today, Pakistan and Turkey’s relations are admirable for others”.

“During difficult times, Pakistan has supported Turkey”, the Turkish leader further added.

On Thursday, Erdogan arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official trip.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.

Quoting a poem by Pakistani poet Allama Iqbal, Erdogan said: “Yes, like the poet of Lahore, people were drowning in these emotions, people of Pakistan had supported Turkey. We can never forget this.”

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser began the session by welcoming Erdogan, who he said is a “true friend” and brother of Pakistan.

He thanked the Turkish President for his “clear and just” stance on the Kashmir issue.

In his first official engagement for his trip, the Turkish leader held a meeting with President Alvi, which was followed by a banquet.

Erdogan will again meet PM Khan for discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues after the Parliament session.

They will also co-chair the sixth meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to control damage caused because of its absence from the Kuala Lumpur summit Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad hosted last December to discuss issues facing the Muslim Umman and suggest a way forward, The Express Tribune said in a report.

Islamabad has supported the Turkish offensive which has otherwise invited the wrath of the international community. Ankara began its offensive soon after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw forces from Syria.

Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with President Erdogan to discuss matters of mutual interest.

In 2016, Erodgan visited Pakistan during the PML-N-led government, when he had addressed Parliament.