Trump shares Modi’s podcast on social media platform

President Donald Trump has shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s podcast with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, in which the PM commended the leadership of the American president, on his social media platform Truth Social.

During the three-hour conversation, Modi spoke about his camaraderie with President Trump, emphasizing their mutual trust and commitment to prioritizing their national interests.

He lauded Trump’s “humility” and noted that the American leader appeared far more prepared for a second term compared to his first.

PM Modi praised President Trump’s unwavering dedication to the US, highlighting his resilience even after the recent assassination attempt.

“Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation. This showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first – Bharat first,” PM Modi said.

He recalled Mr Trump’s gesture at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in 2019, where he chose to sit in the audience, calling it a testament to his humility. PM Modi further expressed admiration for Trump’s clarity of vision and well-defined roadmap for a potential second term.

Reflecting on his visit to the White House, the PM noted how Trump broke protocol by personally guiding him on a tour of the presidential residence. Despite not having met in person for years, he emphasised that their communication and trust remained strong.

When asked about Trump’s past comment that PM Modi is a better negotiator, Mr Modi attributed it to the US President’s graciousness and humility.

“He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals,” he said, adding that his own approach to negotiations is always driven by India’s interests.