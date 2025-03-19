Trump releases once ‘redacted’ 31,000 pages JFK assassination files

The Trump administration has declassified files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, who was shot dead in Texas in 1963.

The release, ordered by President Donald Trump, makes previously redacted documents fully accessible to the public, marking a “major step” in government transparency.

Advertisement

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard announced the move on X, stating, “President Trump is ushering in a new era of maximum transparency. Today, per his direction, previously redacted JFK Assassination Files are being released to the public with no redactions. Promises made, promises kept.”

Advertisement

Trump, speaking at the Kennedy Center on Monday, hinted at the impending release.

“So people have been waiting decades for this… I’ve instructed my people that are responsible, lots of different people, put together by Tulsi Gabbard, and that’s going to be released tomorrow,” he told reporters.

The decision has resulted in the disclosure of over 1,100 files, totalling approximately 31,000 pages. These documents include CIA memos, FBI reports, and diplomatic cables, shedding light on long-speculated aspects of the Kennedy assassination.

This release follows an executive order Trump signed soon after taking office, prompting the FBI to unearth thousands of additional documents related to the 1963 Dallas shooting.

Historians, researchers, and conspiracy theorists have long sought a full understanding of the events surrounding JFK’s death.

While many experts believe the newly available files may not drastically alter the existing historical narrative, the lingering public fascination and widespread belief that the full truth remains undisclosed are expected to fuel renewed scrutiny and debate.

Among the key revelations, the documents provide detailed accounts of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s movements before the assassination.

CIA memos describe his visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City weeks prior to Kennedy’s killing, indicating he may have been seeking visas to travel to Cuba or return to the Soviet Union.

The scale of the disclosure is significant, although Trump had initially suggested that up to 80,000 pages would be made public. Despite the discrepancy, the release offers fresh insights into one of the most analysed events in American history.

A month ago, Trump instructed the US Department of Justice to publish documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein, the fallen financier and convicted sex offender who passed away in a New York prison in 2019. Although widely circulated in right-wing social media communities, the Epstein documents ultimately yielded little in terms of significant revelations.