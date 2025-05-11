Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir, says million could have died in hostilities

Welcoming the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump said he is going to increase trade with both nations and see if a solution could be arrived at on Kashmir.

‘’I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,’’ he wrote on his on his social media platform, Truth Social.

President Trump said millions of good and innocent people could have died in the conflict between India and Pakistan. ’’Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision,’’ he said.

He said that while not even discussed, he is going to increase trade with the two South Asian countries. ‘’Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years’, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!’’ he added.

Sources in New Delhi, meanwhile, said there is no question of any discussion with anyone on Kashmir since it is no longer an issue after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

‘’We are not going to discuss Kashmir even with Pakistan, leave aside any third party,’’ sources added.