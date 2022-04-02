Tourist floating village launched in Dal Lake

Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps and Shri Pandurang Pole, Divisional Commissioner, on Saturday dedicated the soft launch of Dal Lake’s Kachri Mohalla as Sample Tourist Floating Village to citizens of J&K.

During the soft launch held inside Kachri Mohalla of Dal Lake, GOC Chinar Corps remarked that Dal Lake is the crown of Kashmir and keeping it clean was the onerous responsibility of all citizens and specially those who have made Dal Lake their home. The GOC congratulated the efforts of residents of Kachri Mohalla in making the locality a model mohalla and complimented Divisional Commissioner Pandurang Pole, Vice Chancellor of Lake Conservation and Management Authority and all 15 government departments, which mobilised in support of the initiative.

He further said that the sample of Kachri Mohalla would be replicated in five more mohallas and would gradually spread to include all 55 mohallas.

The five mohallas are Akhoon-Kalan, Moti, Bhat, Latti and Kani. He explained that the UT government had asked 15 departments to invest in the mohallas to include Forest, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Horticulture, Floriculture, Handloom & Handicraft, Skill Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Urban Development, Public Works, Power and Jal Shakti. He exhorted the residents to utilise the opportunity to promote the Sample Floating Village as a tourist destination.

Residents of Kachri Mohalla appreciated UT government and Army’s efforts in highlighting the initiative and urged the Corps Commander and Divisional Commissioner to request the Hon’ble LG Shri Manoj Sinha to visit the sample mohalla. They also informed the visitors that this was the first time ever, that such senior Army and Government officers had visited Dal Lake’s floating village. They said that they finally saw hope for relief from poverty and harassment in terms of unemployment and relocation of Dal Lake dwellers.