Western lowland gorilla, partied it up on Wednesday for her 65th birthday by chowing down on a custom cake made out of vegetables and rice, according to Fatou’s home, the Berlin Zoo mining her world’s oldest gorilla.

Western lowland gorillas are considered a “critically endangered” species, with numbers dipping due to disease, poaching, and habitat destruction. This species is the largest of the great apes; these animals can grow up to six feet tall and weigh up to 500 pounds. They can also have an arm span that reached up to eight feet. In October 2007 Nations with some Of the world’s Largest gorilla populations Signed the “Gorilla agreement” at the summit of Bonn, With the help of the Royal Belgian Institute for Natural Sciences and conservation group GRASP, the treaty is a binding agreement aimed at ending poaching and protecting gorilla habitats.

Whereas little Fatou came to Berlin Zoo when she was only about two years old in 1959 and now celebrating her 65th birthday with a “cosy coffee party” on Wednesday, her handlers made sure to serve her a rice cake decorated with fruit. The zoo marked the occasion by uploading a video of Fatou eating a birthday cake.