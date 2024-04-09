TMC leaders skip NIA summons

Three Trinamul Congress leaders, who were issued summons for deposing by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) at its New Town office, allegedly in connection with the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case, did not turn up, today. This was their third skipping of the summons. The central agency is now mulling moving Calcutta High Court against them.

Sources in the NIA claimed that the trio, are suspects in the 2022 blast case, continued to evade the summons even today.

The trio, Manab Kumar Poira, Subir Maity and Nabakumar Panda, all happened to be the leaders of the ruling party of Bhupatinagar.

NIA officials, who arrested two ruling party leaders Manobrata Jana and Balaicharan Maity in connection with the blast had to weather attacks from the villagers and sustained injuries.

The incident had also snowballed into major controversy after the chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the NIA of intruding into the villagers’ homes at Narauvilla village of Bhupatinagar, without informing the police and also accused of attacking the villagers.

