Tibetan prez meets Nancy Pelosi, discuss issue of China-Tibet conflict

Tibetan government-in-exile president Penpa Tsering met US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Washington DC and discussed the issues concerning China-Tibet conflict among other key concerns.

Tsering who is currently on an official visit to the US on Nancy Pelosi’s invitation, met her at her office in Washington DC on Thursday afternoon and he is accompanied by Representative Namgyal Choedup, Board Chairman of ICT Richard Gere, Bhuchung Tsering (Vice-chairman of ICT), Abbott Zeekgyab Rinpoche of Tashi Lhunpo and delegation of Tibetan government-in-exile Or the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

He held an hour-long meeting with Pelosi on the urgent issue of Tibet including the case of Tibet’s 11th Panchen Lama Gendun Choekyi Nyima. The meeting also discussed the collective decision on their future course of action in regard to resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict.

At the meeting, Sikyong also presented a letter from Nobel laureate and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to Speaker Pelosi.

Sikyong also met with Congressman McCaul, Senator James E Risch, Senator Patrick Leahy, and Senator Menendez.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the first in-person official meeting of Penpa Tsering with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi since assuming the office of CTA president.

He thanked Pelosi for the ardent advocacy and bringing the issue of Tibet to a global stage. “It was such an honour meeting her today. Thank you, Madam Speaker, for all that you do,” he said in tweet.