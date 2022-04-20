Three killed, 19 injured in explosion in east Nigeria

At least three people were killed and 19 others were injured when an explosion hit east Nigeria’s Taraba state, local police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a crowded restaurant in the Irawe town of the state, said Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba, at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdullahi said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Jalingo, and an investigation has been launched by the police. No group or individual has claimed responsiblity for the blast.