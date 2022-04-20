Follow Us:
Three killed, 19 injured in explosion in east Nigeria

The incident happened on Tuesday at a crowded restaurant in the Irawe town of the state, said Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba

IANS | Lagos | April 20, 2022 1:46 pm

Nigeria, Taraba state

Photo: IANS

At least three people were killed and 19 others were injured when an explosion hit east Nigeria’s Taraba state, local police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a crowded restaurant in the Irawe town of the state, said Usman Abdullahi, the police spokesperson in Taraba, at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdullahi said the injured were rushed to a hospital in Jalingo, and an investigation has been launched by the police. No group or individual has claimed responsiblity for the blast.

