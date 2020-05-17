Thousand of people gathered in numerous German cities to protest against restrictive measures to fight COVID-19, prompting counter-demonstrators who voiced their disapproval of conspiracy theories.

In Berlin, accompanied by police officers, people gathered in various locations to protest against hygiene regulations adopted to fight the COVID-19 on Saturday.

At a demonstration in Munich against the COVID-19 policy, the approved number of 1,000 participants for demonstrations was reached shortly before the start of the event.

The city had allowed a maximum of 1,000 people, under the condition of observing the minimum distance of 1.5 meters and a time limit of two hours, according to the German Press Agency (DPA).

Earlier this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that COVID-19 restrictions in the country would be eased while minimum social distance and hygiene rules would continue to apply.

In several cities such as Frankfurt and Hamburg, however, hundreds of counter-demonstrators had also gathered, protesting against conspiracy theories.

Merkel confirmed an “emergency mechanism” which would be triggered if more than 50 new infections over seven days per 100,000 inhabitants were locally detected in a certain region.

Regarding shops, the politicians said all could reopen but requirements “for hygiene, managing entry and avoiding queues forming” would be imposed.

A minimum distance of 1.5 metres and obligatory face masks in certain places such as public transport would continue to exist, and the contact restrictions in Germany would remain in force until June 5.

Germany has so far reported 175,752 COVID-19 cases, with 7,938 deaths.