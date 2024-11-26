“The future belongs to India”: UK Businessmen remark after meeting Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held talks with businessmen from the UK to boost investments in his home state. The businessmen expressed confidence in India’s growth trajectory and the investment opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh.

On meeting with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, a Member of the UK’s House of Lords, Raminder Ranger expressed happiness on meeting the Chief Minister.

In an interview with ANI, he said, “I am very happy to meet the Chief Minister today. He had a meeting with us and told us about the ample opportunities for investment in Madhya Pradesh”.

“The future belongs to India. Economies in Europe and America are stagnating. The only place where the economy is growing is India,” he added.

Commenting further on the Indian economy, Raminder Ranger praised India’s impressive growth rate, noting, “In India, 7-8 per cent growth is phenomenal given the size of the country”.

He noted that since India is a very secular, democratic country, with the “rule of law is at the heart of governance”, they (businessmen) are confident to work with India as the country offers stability, is away from fundamentalism and there is no fear of a coup thus the investments will be safe, he told ANI.

Raminder Ranger also said that it is the Indian DNA to work hard and move forward. He cited the example of Indians leading blue-chip companies across the world as a testament to their hard work and loyalty.

“The returns of investments into India will be very quick and very big”. He remarked.

He noted that the British Businessmen received a lot of encouragement that CM Mohan Yadav had come to make the case of his state, which has got opportunities”.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is currently on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30 to attract investment to the state.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government’s commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.