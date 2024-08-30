Thailand tightens monitoring efforts for mpox cases, close contacts

Thailand has tightened efforts to monitor all individuals infected with monkeypox (mpox) and their close contacts, ensuring that they are under strict surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease, health officials said on Thursday.

The move came after the Southeast Asian country confirmed its first known case of a new, more infectious mpox variant last week, marking the second detection of the Clade 1b strain of the virus outside Africa.

Authorities have been actively monitoring all close and at-risk contacts daily and no additional Clade 1b cases have been found since August 14, said Department of Disease Control Director-General Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infected patient is receiving isolated treatment to prevent further transmission and will continue to be treated until turning noncontagious, Thongchai said in a statement.

Thongchai noted that mpox remains a communicable disease under surveillance, which requires cooperation from close contacts and at-risk individuals to follow specific guidelines for 21 days post-exposure and healthcare workers to strictly follow infection prevention protocols.

Heightened screening procedures, including laboratory testing at airports, have been implemented at all international entry points, focused on travellers arriving from Africa, where approximately 300 arrivals occur daily, he added.

The World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14 following an outbreak of a deadlier new variant across and outside Africa.