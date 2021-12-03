Taliban supreme leader issues decree safeguarding women’s rights

The Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada on Friday issued a special decree regarding women’s rights and directed relevant authorities to take actions to safeguard these rights.

“The Islamic Emirate’s leadership directs all relevant Organizations, Ulema-e Karam (scholars) and Tribal Elders to take serious action to enforce Women’s Rights,” Afghan caretaker government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the decree, women’s consent is necessary during marriage and no one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure.

“A woman is not a property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for peace deal and or to end animosity,” the decree said.

No one can marry a widow by force including her relatives and a widow has the right to marry or to choose her future, the decree added.

A widow has the heritage right and fixed share in the property of her husband, children, father and relatives, and no one can deprive a widow of her right, according to the decree.

“Those with multi marriages (more than one wife) are obliged to give rights to all women in accordance with sharia (Islamic) law, and maintain justice between them,” it said.

The Taliban leader has instructed the Ministry of Information and Culture to publish articles related to women’s rights and also called for proper implementation of the decree.

He also called on provincial governors and district chiefs to cooperate comprehensively with the relevant ministries and the Supreme Court in the implementation of decree.

The security situation in Afghanistan has remained generally calm but uncertain since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August and the formation of the Taliban caretaker government on September 7.