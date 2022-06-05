Taliban refutes UN report on Afghanistan’s security situation

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has dismissed a UN assessment which stated that conflict between armed groups in the country is escalating, claiming that Kabul is not “facing any imminent or probable threat.”

The existence of the Islamic State (IS), Al Qaeda, and “many other terrorist groups and fighters on Afghan soil,” according to a UN assessment, is causing concern in neighbouring nations and the international community, according to TOLO News.

It went on to say that neither the Islamic State nor Al Qaeda is “believed to be capable of mounting foreign assaults before 2023 at the earliest, regardless of their aim or if the Taliban acts to constrain them.”

“The Taliban are beginning to see the National Resistance Front challenge fade while perceiving IS-K (Khorasan) as a more long-term and severe threat,” according to the report.

Inamullah Samangani, the Taliban’s deputy spokesman, responded to the report by saying that armed groups had been suppressed in the country in recent months.

“Armed organisations pose no immediate or potential threat to the Islamic Emirate. Many terrorist organisations and organisations have been defeated by the Islamic Emirate. It provides security throughout the country “According to Tolo News, Samangani said.

(Inputs from IANS)