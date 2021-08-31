Taliban cuts off telecom network to defiant Panjshir

Local residents in Panjshir province, the only region in Afghanistan that has not fallen to the Taliban, say that the insurgents have cut telecommunication networks.

Panjshir residents say that the lack of phone and internet networks is causing serious challenges, TOLO News reported.

“They have cut off telecommunication services in Panjshir for the last two days. Panjshir people are facing challenges in this regard and cannot get in touch with their relatives living in other parts of the country,” said Gul Haidar, a resident.

Mustafa, a Kabul resident, says that his relatives and friends live in Panjshir but he cannot contact them.

“All my relatives and friends are in Panjshir. Unfortunately, on one hand, the road to Panjshir is closed and on the other hand, the communication networks are not working,” he said.

Panjshir residents added that the Taliban has closed roads and other routes leading to Panjshir valley and that food prices have skyrocketed in the province.

“They (Taliban) claim that 80 per cent of Panjshir’s problem has been solved and the people have no fight with us. But they have closed the road for the people,” said Jumadin, a Panjshir resident.

The Taliban is yet to comment on the report.

Ahmad Massoud, son of late military commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, leads the resistance against the Taliban in Panjshir.

So far both sides have insisted on solving the problem via dialogue, and in the past two weeks, neither side has attacked the other.

However, the talks have so far led to no tangible outcome.