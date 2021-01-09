Taliban attacks on various parts of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province in the last few weeks have been “pushed back” and the group has suffered heavy casualties, a senior security official said on Friday.

The attacks took place in the districts of Arghandab, Zherai, Panjwai, Dand, TOLO News quoted Farid Mashal, the security officer at the Kandahar Police Headquarters, as saying.

He said that “698 Taliban fighters were killed in air and ground operations over the last month in the province”.

“Our operations are underway. We have had progress. We have established outposts in Zherai (district). We have good progress in Arghandab and Panjwai,” the officer added.

Kandahar residents said they were still concerned about the security situation in the province and that there was a need for large-scale operations in some parts.

“The roads are closed to traffic. The government should pay attention to this matter,” Ataullah, a resident of the Arghandab district, told TOLO News.

“People are stranded due to the conflicts,” said Shir Mohammad, another resident.

Meanwhile, clashes were also reported in the neighbouring Helmand province, where residents and activists held a protest against what they described as foreign interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.

The Taliban had launched widespread attacks in Helmand and Kandahar over the last two months.

The clashes have displaced thousands of families in the two provinces, according to officials.