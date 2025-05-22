Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it detected 23 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

According to Taiwan’s MND, 16 out of the 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

“23 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded,” the MND stated on X.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MND had detected 15 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, 15 out of the 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. In response to Chinese action, Taiwan’s armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

“15 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the MND stated on X.

Earlier on May 13, Taiwan conducted a series of test firings of several Land Sword II and HIMARS systems to bolster air defence preparedness.

As per the MND, Land Sword II possesses the capability of countering varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the protection of the force.

“Land Sword II makes its live fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy,” MND wrote in a post on X.