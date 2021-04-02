At least 41 people died after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in eastern Taiwan on Friday, according to local media reports.

This is being considered as the island’s worst rail disaster in at least four decades.

According to media reports, the accident occurred on Taiwan’s eastern railway line around 9.30 am (0130 GMT) near the coastal city of Hualien. The eight-car train was making its way from Taipei to the southeastern city of Taitung and was carrying some 350 passengers, the rescue centre stated.

“41 people died, two are still trapped in carriages and 66 have been sent to hospital,” the national fire agency said.

The train was carrying 490 people, and the train driver was among the 41 dead.

The incident further critically injured more than 40 passengers. Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train. Carriages five to eight are hard to gain access to as they have “deformed”.

Earlier, the local police stated that 36 passengers were classified as “out of hospital cardiac arrest”–meaning they showed no signs of life.

The line connecting Taipei with Hualien was only opened in 1979. Taiwan’s mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the accident occurred at the start of the busy annual Tomb Sweeping festival, a long holiday weekend when Taiwan’s roads and railways are packed to the rafters.

(With agency inputs)