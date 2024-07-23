Syria, Russia join efforts to rebuild war-damaged historical landmark in Syria: Report

Syrian Culture Minister Lubanah Mshaweh and Russian Ambassador Alexander Yefimov met to discuss the ongoing project to rebuild the war-damaged Arch of Triumph in Palmyra, according to state media.

Mshaweh stressed the project’s importance for both Syria and Russia, urging swift progress and praising the existing scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yefimov echoed the significance of the project, highlighting its cultural and political value.

He emphasised Russia’s commitment to preserving the historical landmark, pledging to utilise the latest methods and scientific approaches for its restoration.

Both officials agreed on a joint meeting with Syrian and Russian archaeological experts to determine the work methodology and timeline for the next phase of the project.

The Arch of Triumph, an ancient Roman structure dating back to the third century A.D., was built to honour Emperor Septimius Severus’ victories. It suffered severe damage during the Islamic State’s seizure of Palmyra in 2015.