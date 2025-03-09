Syria: Over 1000 killed in clashes between security forces and Assad loyalists

Deadly clashes that broke out between security forces and supporters of ousted president Bashar al-Assad resulted in the death of more than 1,000 people, including civilians, in Syria, according to a UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) report.

The SOHR report stated that the deaths took place in more than 20 locations across the Latakia, Tartus, and Hama governorates.

As per the report, 745 civilians lost their lives in one of the deadliest clashes since the fall of the Assad regime. Besides, 125 government security force members and 148 militants affiliated with Assad were also killed.

Most of the civilians killed in the clashes were from the Alawite community that makes for around 10 per cent of the Syria’s population.

According to international media reports, Syria’s interim government said that reinforcements have been sent to coastal cities where security forces were engaged in clashes with Assad loyalists.

The Syrian Defence Ministry termed the violence “treacherous attacks” against its security forces and claimed to have gained control over the situation.

In December last year, the five-decade of Assad family’s rule ended after Opposition forces captured Damascus and other major cities.

As they swept across the country, President Assad fled to Russia where he was granted conditional asylum.