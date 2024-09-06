Super Typhoon Yagi makes second landfall in China

Super Typhoon Yagi made its second landfall in Xuwen County, in the city of Zhanjiang, south China’s Guangdong Province, around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

Yagi, the 11th typhoon of this year, has developed into a super typhoon of level 17. The maximum wind force near its centre reached 208.8 km per hour when the typhoon made its second landfall in Guangdong, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 4:20 p.m. Friday, the typhoon made landfall in Wengtian Township, in the city of Wenchang, south China’s Hainan Province, packing winds of over 234 km per hour.

Advertisement

It is forecast that Yagi will continue to move northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour, then enter the Beibu Gulf region, where its intensity is expected to diminish.

It is expected to make another landfall around the China-Vietnam border on Saturday afternoon, after which its wind force is likely to rapidly decrease, according to Guangdong’s meteorological bureau.