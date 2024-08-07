Sri Lanka and France to jointly establish Regional Centre for Maritime Studies

The Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the setting up of a Regional Centre for Maritime Studies in collaboration with France.

“Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as a Minister of Defence to enter into a bilateral agreement between the Government of Sri Lanka and the Government of France in respect of establishment of proposed Regional Centre for Maritime Studies,” Cabinet spokesman and Minister Bandula Gunawardena told media in Colombo.

According to Gunawardena, the decision was made after France identified the island nation as the “most suitable location” for the establishment of the Regional Centre.

Advertisement

The proposed centre will be established at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University after getting the necessary assistance and infrastructure facility from the Trincomalee Naval and Maritime Academy.

Earlier this year, France announced its plans to establish a dedicated school focused on maritime safety and security.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, French Ambassador for Indo-Pacific Marc Abensour had said that discussions were underway about the modalities of setting up the training school.

During his visit, the Ambassador met defence and maritime security authorities, emphasising on France’s interest in regional security with the French EEZ in the Indian Ocean also being one of the largest.

“We also contribute to the regional stability and have a military presence in the Indian Ocean. We have military bases in Djibouti and also in the Emirates. We have about 4,000 military personnel deployed across the Indian Ocean. They contribute to the protection of our sovereignty and also help to protect the sea lanes of communication. Also, they protect the underwater cables,” said the French Ambassador.