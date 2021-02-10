Spain’s overall Covid-19 caseload has increased to 3,005,487 after an additional 16,402 people tested positive for the virus in the lat 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also registered 766 new fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a single day since April 2020, taking the total toll to 63,061, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate of the virus has continued to fall, dropping from 667.33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday to 630 cases on Tuesday.

A total of 2,167,241 coronavirus vaccine doses have already been administered in Spain.

The regional health authorities have also started to use the 196,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in the country over the weekend.

For now, this vaccine will only be administered to people in the 18 to 55 age group.

On Tuesday, the government confirmed that it was maintaining the ban on flights arriving from Brazil, South Africa and the UK until at least March 2 in a bid to stop the spread of the new coronavirus variants.

Spain’s border with Portugal will also remain closed until March 1.