South Korean President Yoon says he is sorry, thankful to nation at final impeachment hearing

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that he is sorry and thankful to the nation as he addressed the final hearing of his impeachment trial in connection with his short-lived imposition of martial law.

“I want to first say that I am sorry and thankful to the people,” he said at the Constitutional Court, reflecting on the months since his surprise declaration of martial law on December 3.

Advertisement

“While feeling thankful, the reality of not being able to do my work in the time given to me by the people made me sorry and caused my heart to ache.”

Advertisement

South Korean President’s legal team called for the dismissal of his impeachment during final arguments before the Constitutional Court, saying the opposition party’s unilateral actions necessitated his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon was absent from the courtroom as the team of lawyers presented their final arguments on why the court should dismiss the National Assembly’s impeachment of the president over his surprise declaration of martial law on December 3.

Earlier in the day, thousands of supporters of the impeached President gathered around the Constitutional Court amid the final hearing of his impeachment trial, calling for the nullification of the impeachment.

At around 10 a.m., approximately 3,800 police officers were dispatched near the court’s main entrance and near Anguk Station. Some 190 police buses were also parked to block the view of the court from the sidewalk.

The National Assembly’s impeachment motion against Yoon accuses the president of violating the Constitution and laws by declaring martial law in the absence of a national emergency and ignoring due procedures, such as holding a Cabinet meeting and notifying parliament.

Yoon has argued his declaration of martial law was an act of governance meant to send a warning to the opposition party over its repeated impeachments of government officials and attempts to cut the budget.