South Korean police review firearms release ban, flight restrictions over court on day of Yoon’s impeachment ruling

South Korean Police are reviewing whether to ban the release of firearms and instate flight restrictions over the compound of the Constitutional Court in Seoul on the day of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment ruling over concerns about their use in a terrorist attack, officials said on Tuesday.

The National Police Agency is looking into instructing police stations nationwide to prohibit the discharge of guns used for the purpose of killing dangerous wild animals.

Advertisement

By law, those who have received permission to own a firearm and to capture dangerous wild animals must keep the weapon at a police station, but it can be taken out for the purpose of chasing away boars or birds, even after the usual hunting season ends in February.

Advertisement

Police are also considering tracking down the location of gun owners in real-time via cellphone GPS on the day of the ruling, and reinspecting the purpose of firearm usage of those who have received permission to own one in the past two months.

In 2017, police banned the release of firearms for killing wild animals on the day of the impeachment ruling of then South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

A total of 106,678 firearms were owned by individuals and entities as of last year.

In addition, police have asked the land ministry to temporarily impose a no-flight zone over the Constitutional Court compound in Seoul in which aircraft and drones will not be allowed to enter, officials said.

Meanwhile, police are looking into a tip-off that a regional youth group, supported by a conservative group figure, is plotting to commit acts of terrorism against Constitutional Judges, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok also pledged “zero tolerance” for any acts of violence as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on whether to reinstate or remove impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court is expected to announce its decision as early as this week, raising concerns over potential clashes as both Yoon’s supporters and opponents are anticipated to gather in large numbers.