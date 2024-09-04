‘Snatch thefts’ in England, Wales more than double in a year

The number of ‘snatch thefts’ across England and Wales soared by over 150 per cent in the past year, the Home Office said on Tuesday.

According to data analysis from the Crime Survey for England and Wales by the Home Office, an estimated 78,000 people had their phones or bags snatched from them on the streets, averaging more than 200 snatch thefts per day over the past 12 months.

The survey also estimated that more than one third of thefts from the person involved the theft of a mobile phone in the past year, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Personal robbery can have a devastating impact on victims, leaving them with trauma which can be lasting,” said Richard Smith, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for personal robbery. He added that criminals often target “some of the most vulnerable in society, such as children.”

Policing intelligence indicates this surge is being driven by increased demand for second-hand smartphones, both in the United Kingdom and abroad, the Home Office said in a statement.

The Home Office said that tech companies and manufacturers will be invited to a summit focused on exploring “new innovations” and “anti-theft smartphone features” that could help combat the illegal market.

“Phone companies must ensure that any stolen phones can be quickly, easily and permanently disabled, rather than re-registered for sale on the second-hand market,” Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said.

The national police intelligence unit Operation Opal will launch an intelligence probe to gather information about the criminals who steal mobile phones and the destinations of these devices. This effort aims to provide a clearer understanding of the stolen mobile phone market, according to the Home Office.