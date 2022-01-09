Six terrorists killed in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation in Balochistan province

At least six alleged terrorists were killed in the Balochistan province of Pakistan in an operation of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted in the Eastern Bypass area of provincial capital Quetta, reported local media.

Six alleged terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in an exchange of fire with the security team during a raid, reported ARY News citing the CTD saying in a statement on Sunday. Weapons and explosive materials were also recovered from the terrorist hideout.

One of the alleged terrorists had Pakistani Rs 2 million bounty money on his head, the statement added.

Earlier on Saturday, two terrorists were killed in a shootout with police in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

CTP officials said that it conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-off during the early hours of Saturday. During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel, which was strongly retaliated.

