Shocking visuals emerge from Kabul Airport as people scramble to leave Afghanistan; 8 feared killed

“Shocking” would be rather too mild to describe the visuals purportedly shot at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, or Kabul Airport, that are doing the rounds on Social Media.

One video shows at least two people falling down to the ground from an airborne plane. It is being reported that these two were clinging onto the wheels of the aircraft as they could not find a place inside. The fate of the duo is not clear yet.

Graphic: In a new horrifying video, it seems like two people have fallen to the ground from an American military aircraft which was mid-air in #Kabul.pic.twitter.com/5azG5BO8zB — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Another video shows a state of complete chaos and pandemonium as hundreds of frantic people, locals and others, try desperately to get the board on a plane that is on its way for the take-off even after it has gathered a good speed.

Video: People run on tarmac of Kabul international airport as a US military aircraft attempts to take off. pic.twitter.com/9qA36HS0WQ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

There is jostling, pushing, and shoving in an uptight attempt to somehow get on the plane, all to escape from Afghanistan which is now “completely under the control” of the Taliban militia.

A few SM users have also claimed that gunfire has been heard at the Kabul Airport and reportedly shots have been fired at crowds seeking to board the aircraft. They also claim that “eyewitnesses report people killed or wounded in the shooting”.

Video: Gunfire heard at Kabul airport. Reportedly shots have been fired at crowds seeking to board aircraft. Eyewitnesses report people killed or wounded in the shooting. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Wiql3YygCe — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, IANS has reported that five people have died at the Kabul airport amid the chaos and three stowaways were reported to have fallen to their deaths from an airborne plane.

Footage published by Asvaka showed three stowaways falling to the deaths after clinging on to the wheels of a military plane as it took off from Kabul airport.

All commercial services have been suspended, with only military flights leaving the country as the UK, the US and other western countries repatriate their citizens.

