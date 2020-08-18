Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and ex-BJP MP from Kangra, Shanta Kumar on Monday demanded a thorough probe into a Chinese man’s arrest in Delhi for allegedly spying on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, saying it was surprising that his activities couldn’t be detected for 6 years.

Shanta Kumar said it was a matter of concern for the Union government as well as the state government that the Chinese “spy” continued to collect information on the Dalai Lama and indulged in money laundering of crore of rupees for 6 years in Delhi.

“In the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been isolated worldwide and the Chinese leadership could go to any extent in these times of crisis,” he said, while urging Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to pursue the matter with the Union government.

He advised Thakur to discuss the issue with senior officials at the Centre and take necessary steps to ensure safety and security of Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

He said Dalai Lama was not only the spiritual guru of Tibetan people but he was also the most respected spiritual leader in the world and he had even been conferred with the Nobel Prize.

“It is the responsibility of our governments to ensure his safety and his security should be reviewed again in view of the arrest of Chinese spy,” he added.

Tibetan government-in-exile Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok said it was unfortunate that China was indulging in such activities as the whole world knew that the Dalai Lama did not pose any threat to anyone.

He, however, expressed satisfaction over the security cover provided to Tibetan spiritual leader and said ‘but we have to remain more vigilant on the issue’.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told media that the security agencies were already on alert to ensure safety and security of the Dalai Lama.

“We haven’t received any directions to review his security or regarding the arrest of Chinese spy in Delhi. If intelligence agencies give us directions to review the security of the Dalai Lama, we will take additional measures,” he added.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Dalai Lama had fled to India in 1959 after Chinese invasion in Tibet and since then he had been living at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, around 240 km from here.