Shamik urges TMC workers to switch sides

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) newly-appointed state president, Shamik Bhattacharya has wasted no time making his political intent clear.

In his first Press address after becoming new president of BJP, sharp political message on Saturday, Bhattacharya appealed to Trinamul Congress (TMC) workers to abandon the ruling party and join the BJP, claiming that the greatest threat to TMC workers today comes not from rivals but from within their own ranks. “TMC is killing TMC,” he said, pointing out a string of violent incidents in recent years. “Most of the murders in the past three years have involved TMC men killing TMC men. If they don’t leave now, they risk losing not just property, but life itself.” Bhattacharya, known for his measured tone and cross-party acceptance within the BJP, also reiterated his support for Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. “The position of the opposition leader is a cornerstone of democracy. Yet, the ruling party and its administrative machinery are continuously trying to corner and attack him,” he remarked, accusing the state’s leadership of undermining democratic norms.

In a move seen by many as both symbolic and strategic, Bhattacharya has broken away from an unspoken tradition in Bengal BJP. At his first Press conference held at the party’s headquarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane, the new state chief refused to have his own image placed in the background—a usual practice for state presidents. Instead, a large cutout of the party’s lotus symbol was prominently displayed. Sources within the party say Bhattacharya has categorically stated: “It is not the face that matters. It is the symbol, the party, which comes first.”

